Critics, Supporters To Weigh In On CMP's Proposed 145-Mile Power Line

HALLOWELL, Maine — Supporters and critics are going to weigh in on Central Maine Power incentives aimed at winning support for a 145-mile transmission line across western Maine.

Parties and intervenors are going to be able to discuss the proposed settlement on Thursday in a hearing before the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

The $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect aims to provide a conduit for Canadian hydropower for electricity consumers in Massachusetts.

CMP has addressed criticism that Mainers don't benefit by proposing $258 million in incentives that would boost the number of electric vehicle charging stations, subsidize heat pumps, improve rural high-speed internet, and help low-income ratepayers.

Critics say the project would spoil vast tracts of wilderness and harm Maine's homegrown green power initiatives, like solar and wind power.

