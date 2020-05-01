Customers Turn Out For Reopened Maine Businesses

By 12 hours ago

Dogs and humans in need of a trim since last month turned out Friday to Maine's reopened grooming and stylist salons.

On a rainy day, those were among the most popular non-essential establishments Gov. Janet Mills allowed to reopen after she shut most down in an effort to stall the spread of COVID-19.

The owner of Falmouth's Soggy Dog grooming shop, Matthew Camp, said he started to chip away at a backlog of nearly 140 reservations, many of them poodle hybrids such as labradoodles, whose hair gets matted easily.

"Unfortunately when they get matted, we have to shave them down, so they come out looking a little shorter than the customers would have liked."

Still, customers are happy, Camp said. And he’s happy to be able to bring back his five person staff — some of whom were unable to secure unemployment checks through the government-imposed shutdown.

Hair salons also reported strong pent-up demand, although many were holding back with concerns that they were not yet prepared for close-up interactions with the public.

Other enterprises expanding public operations include auto dealerships, marinas and golf courses. Drive-in theaters in Maine have the option to open as well — with at least one planning to start screening movies a week from now.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
Maine Public

Related Content

'A Double-Edged Sword' - Some Maine Businesses Are Set To Reopen Friday, And Workers Are Wary

By 13 hours ago
Rich Pedroncelli / AP Images

The first wave of Maine business reopenings starts Friday, under the phased guidance measures Gov. Janet Mills started to issue this week. Some companies, particularly where social distancing is relatively easy, are raring to go. But professionals who work in closer quarters with customers are wary.

Maine Restaurant Workers Send Letter To Mills Asking To Move Up Reopening Date

By 13 hours ago

An organization of restaurant owners and workers wants the state to reopen their industry ahead of the Mill’s administration’s latest plan.