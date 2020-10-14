Related Program: 
Maine Calling

Dale Crafts: Your Vote 2020 Interview with Republic Candidate for U.S. House

By Jonathan P. Smith 1 hour ago

Credit https://dalecraftsforcongress.com

Dale Crafts is a businessman and former member of Maine's House of Representatives. He is the Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Maine's Second District. He join us for a Your Vote 2020 interview.

Tags: 
Dale Crafts
Republican
Congress
candidate
election
Your Vote 2020
Maine Calling