Data: Christmastime Travel In Maine Down From Last Year

Travel to and from Maine remained depressed over Christmas weekend.

Figures from the Maine Turnpike Authority show 60,429 vehicles passed through the York toll plaza Dec. 24-26. That compares with 103,948 vehicles over the same three days last year, or a decline of 42%.

That was a steeper decline than projected by the Maine Turnpike Authority before the holiday weekend, but it coincided with a rain and wind storm on Christmas Day. That not only made travel more hazardous, but Turnpike Authority Executive Director Peter Mills says the rain and mild temperatures may also have discouraged skiers and snowmbilers who might have otherwise driven north for a holiday weekend on the slopes and trails.

At Portland Jetport, the number of passengers going through security screening on those same three days was 2,869, down 68% from the same three days last year. However, Dec. 23 was a much busier day at the Jetport, with 1,856 passengers, just 19.7% below the same day last year.

And Bangor International Airport reports its passenger traffic so far in December in running 43% behind Dec. 2019.

Portland Jetport Assistant Manager Zach Sundquist said the decline in passengers flying out of Portland roughly matched the decline in flights serving the city, so flyers likely found their aircraft pretty full.

As for maintaining social distancing in the terminal, Sundquist says, “The spoke airports like Portland, where you’re starting and ending your journey, the social distancing, the spreading out has been pretty easy to do.”

He says pictures of crowded airport terminals are likely hub airports where flyers change planes.

The story was different for in-state travel. Citing state transportation department figures, Mills said traffic on Maine’s other roads was down just 16% Dec. 20-26 compared to last year. That could represent many families and friends gathering for Christmas, which could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the days ahead.