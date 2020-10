Maine’s unemployment rate went down in September, from 7% in August to 6.1%, according to the federal Bureau of Labor.

Maine was one of 30 states around the country to see declines in unemployment as the economy recovers from the pandemic-forced closure of many businesses this spring.

Maine’s September unemployment rate was lower than the national rate in September, which was 7.1%. But it was more than twice the jobless rate of last September, which was a mere 2.9%.