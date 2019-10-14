Dawnland: The Journey Toward Truth and Reconciliation for Maine's Native American Communities

Listen to our program about the film Dawnland

This is a special Indigenous People's Day rebroadcast of an earlier show (Nov 5, 2018); no calls will be taken.

The Emmy-winning documentary "Dawnland" is about cultural survival and stolen children. It offers an inside look at the first truth and reconciliation commission for Native Americans, which took place in Maine.

We'll host a discussion with the filmmaker, along with a Penobscot woman who was taken from her family as a child and one of the founders of the Maine Wabanaki-State Child Welfare Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The documentary airs on Maine Public Television on Monday, Nov. 5, as part of the national PBS series, "Independent Lens."

Guests

Adam Mazo, filmmaker

Esther Anne, founder of the Maine Wabanaki-State Child Welfare Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Maine-Wabanaki REACH, Passamoquoddy tribal member

Dawn Neptune Adams, Penobscot who was taken from her family as a child