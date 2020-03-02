Days Before Super Tuesday Vote, Klobuchar Makes A Campaign Stop In Portland

Just days ahead of Super Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar made a campaign quick stop in Portland Saturday, where she took aim at President Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee.

“He actually led saying he wanted to do something about infrastructure. And you know, he hasn't done that,” Klobuchar said. “Pharmaceutical prices ⁠— hasn't done anything about that, as they skyrocket up. So there are a lot of broken promises when it comes to the economy.”

U.S. Sen. Klobuchar, D-Minn, is one of a dozen Democrats on the Maine primary ballot, although only six remain in the race. At Saturday’s event, she emphasized her position as a moderate candidate.

“A lot of my colleagues have these plans like free college for all. And I know it sounds really good on a bumper sticker, but when you look at what we need, you have to step back and think, ‘will that create the incentives for what we need? And how can we best target the help and the aid for the people that need it the most?’ Because I actually have shown how I'm going to pay for every single thing.”

Klobuchar drew less than 5 percent support in a recent Colby College poll of Maine voters.

As of Sunday morning Klobuchar had been awarded seven delegates, according to NPR and the Associated Press. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, in first place, had been awarded 56 delegates. However, Klobuchar highlighted her successful record running for office.

“Every time I've run, I've flipped the statehouse from Republican to Democrat. Every time I've run I have won in the reddest of red districts. I have won in the rural congressional districts by huge margins.”

March 3 is Super Tuesday and marks the first time in recent years that registered Maine Democrats will take part in a presidential primary, rather than a party caucus.

Originally published Feb. 29, 2020, at 7:22 p.m. ET.

Updated 6:18 a.m. March 1, 2020.