Dec. 20: Jared Golden's Unusual Votes As The House Impeaches Trump

Maine's Political Pulse, Dec. 20, 2019

This week on Maine’s Political Pulse, more about impeachment.

The House vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday forced members of the House to stand and be counted. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District voted for Article One, charging the president with abuse of power. But he voted “no” on Article Two, which accuses Trump of obstruction of Congress. Golden is a Democrat, but his district voted for Trump in 2016.

Will his decision appease or anger his constituents?

This week’s episode of the Pulse was produced by Irwin Gratz. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. Rob Holt composed the theme music.