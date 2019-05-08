Decision Coming On Maine Proposal To Boost Moose Permits

By 18 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine wildlife regulators will likely make a decision by the end of the month on a proposal to increase the number of moose hunting permits in the state for the second consecutive year.

Biologists in the state have recommended increasing the number of moose permits by more than 10 percent, to more than 2,800. A spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says a final decision will likely be made about the proposal in three weeks.
 
The increase in permits would represent a continued reversal of a trend toward cutbacks from earlier this decade. Biologists say they've seen some encouraging signs about the survival of moose in the state.
 
Moose permits are given out via a lottery that typically attracts tens of thousands of entrants.

Tags: 
moose hunt

Related Content

Hunters Take To The Maine Woods For Expanded Moose Hunt

By Sep 24, 2018

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Maine's expanded moose hunt is getting started in the far northern and Down East parts of the state.