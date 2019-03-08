DHHS Commissioner Said More Caseworkers Are Being Hired

By 39 minutes ago

Maine Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the agency has hired 39 new staff members, including 16 more caseworkers under the new administration.

Lambrew spoke Friday as the Government Oversight Committee held a public hearing after a legislative watchdog found many child protective caseworkers are overworked and have a caseload that's too large.

The committee started reviewing Maine's child protective system last year after two children died from abuse, 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy and 4-year-old Kendall Chick.

WGME-TV reports that the committee heard from several people urging lawmakers to push for what they call overdue changes in the department along with further investigation.

Related Content

DHHS Caseworkers Are Concerned That Problems With The Agency Are Putting Kids At Risk

By Jul 30, 2018
BDN

For months the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, or OPEGA, has been investigating Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). 

The inquiry follows the death of two children at the hands of caregivers – Kendall Chick and Marissa Kennedy. On Sunday, Portland Press Herald journalist Eric Russell reported that caseworkers within the department feel restricted in their ability to help children

Oversight Committee Will Subpeona Another Maine DHHS Official

By Aug 9, 2018
BDN

For the second time in less than two months, the Legislature's Government Oversight Committee has voted to subpoena a high ranking official at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).