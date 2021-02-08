Bangor Symphony Orchestra

Digital Masterworks: Bach to Bloch

Friday, February 12 at 7:00 pm - March 13

Available online: bangorsymphohy.org





Lucas Richman, conductor

Spencer Myer, piano



Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra's Digital Masterworks I, Bach to Bloch. Join conductor Lucas Richman for a unique and moving program of three works never before performed by the BSO, including Bach's piano concerto in D minor with American pianist Spencer Myer. The Bangor Symphony Orchestra's Bach to Bloch is a pre-produced concert available to the public to enjoy online from February 12 — March 13.



The Program:

Ernest Bloch | Concerto Grosso No. 1

Florence Price | Andante Moderato for String Orchestra (from String Quartet in G Major)

J.S. Bach | Keyboard Concerto in D minor, BWV 1052, Spencer Myer, piano



