Bangor Symphony Orchestra
Digital Masterworks: Bach to Bloch
Friday, February 12 at 7:00 pm - March 13
Available online: bangorsymphohy.org
Lucas Richman, conductor
Spencer Myer, piano
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra's Digital Masterworks I, Bach to Bloch. Join conductor Lucas Richman for a unique and moving program of three works never before performed by the BSO, including Bach's piano concerto in D minor with American pianist Spencer Myer. The Bangor Symphony Orchestra's Bach to Bloch is a pre-produced concert available to the public to enjoy online from February 12 — March 13.
The Program:
Ernest Bloch | Concerto Grosso No. 1
Florence Price | Andante Moderato for String Orchestra (from String Quartet in G Major)
J.S. Bach | Keyboard Concerto in D minor, BWV 1052, Spencer Myer, piano