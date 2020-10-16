Location: Lewiston, Maine

Maine Public is seeking a full-time Digital News Reporter to join our team and provide high-quality, accurate reporting for mainepublic.org and other news platforms. The Reporter creates, produces and updates news and other material primarily for digital platforms throughout the day. The Reporter keeps the website up to date in coordination with the News Staff and content partners. This position is editorial in nature, with a focus on newsgathering and writing, but requires familiarity with Web-based content publishing & production applications. The ability to react to, produce and post breaking news stories is a core requirement of this position; the ability to work independently during nights and weekend shifts is essential.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

At least 2 years' experience as a multimedia journalist, reporter, editor or content creator required. Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Hands-on experience creating web content and strategies, particularly for any public broadcasting entity, required. Ability to regularly work nights and weekends is required. Familiarity with Illustrator, Photoshop, CSS, HTML, and JavaScript preferred, as are experience with Adobe Audition, Premiere or other audio and video editing software. A valid driver’s license is required.

COVID-19 Impact:

Maine Public continues to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and organizational policies and protocols specifically addressing increased protective measures have been implemented. As employees in a critical infrastructure industry, we have an important responsibility to continue our essential work. Although many of our employees are working remotely during this time, our Technical Operators are working onsite shifts in our Bangor facility. When it is safe for all employees to make the transition back to our offices, we will do so in compliance with federal and state CDC guidelines and with a specific plan in place that ensures the safety of our staff and visitors.

Apply for this position online: applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp by Sunday, November 1, 2020.

