Direct Marketing & Fundraising Manager

Location: Bangor, Maine



Maine Public is seeking a full-time Direct Marketing & Fundraising Manager to join our Development team in Bangor, Maine. In support of philanthropic giving, this position has overall responsibility for membership direct mail fundraising.

Reporting to the Director of Member Services, the Manager oversees a budget of approximately $300,000, supervises one Member Services Specialist, and recommends and implements membership fundraising mailings, including creating and writing fundraising correspondence. The Manager tracks, reconciles and reports membership and revenue data, conducts data analysis, and oversees the creation of coding structure in the Member Services database to support all direct marketing gift reporting. The Manager also oversees email marketing and fundraising campaigns and the development and maintenance of targeted automations and complex member journeys. This position works collaboratively across departments to support the email marketing goals of the organization.



JOB REQUIREMENTS:



Bachelor's degree or 3 years of related experience and equivalent education. Direct mail experience and an understanding of email marketing software, strategies, and best practices. Extensive experience with databases, word processing, and spreadsheet experience Excellent analytical and organizational skills. Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Excel experience is preferred. Supervisory experience preferred. A valid driver's license is required.



Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package for employees including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, health/wellness reimbursements, and other supplemental benefits.



Apply for this position online:

applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp by January 5, 2020.



Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.



Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.



— Equal Opportunity Employer —