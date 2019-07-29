Dispute Leaves Some Streetlights Off In Maine's Largest City

PORTLAND, Maine - A contract dispute between Maine's biggest city and a utility has left two dozen streetlights dark.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the disagreement over who has to pay to fix underground power conduits has stalled the repair of the streetlights for up to six months.

Central Maine Power says it's up to Portland to fix problems in the conduits.

Meanwhile, the city argues it's the utility's responsibility.

State regulators are accepting public comments on regulations to clearly make municipalities responsible.

The newspaper reports that decision could impact over 50 municipalities that have bought or could buy streetlights from CMP to upgrade them with energy-efficient bulbs.