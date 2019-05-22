District Attorney In Maine Admonished For Meeting With Judge

A Maine district attorney has been admonished for meeting with a judge about a case without the defendant's attorney present.

The Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar panel said Maeghan Maloney, district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties, met a Superior Court justice in 2014 at his direction to answer questions about a case involving a child who was sexually assaulted.

The defendant in the trial was convicted, but an appeals court ultimately overturned the conviction after the meeting came to light. A new trial was ordered.

The Kennebec Journal reports that Maloney says she realizes now she should have said no to the request.

Admonishment is a non-disciplinary sanction imposed in cases of minor misconduct. It is unclear whether the judge faces disciplinary action.