Domestic Violence: What Forms Does This Abuse Take & What Steps Can Be Taken To Get Help

According to the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men has experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. The problem affects every socio-economic group. We examine stereotypes and myths about domestic violence, why it remains such a prevalent problem and offer resources where people can turn for help if they are in an abusive relationship.

Guests: Francine Garland Stark, Executive Director, Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence

Jeff Trafton, Waldo County sheriff who has focused on domestic violence issues due to his own personal experience with it as a child

Shira Burns, assistant district attorney, York County

Call-in: Patrisha McLean - photojournalist, domestic abuse survivor, former wife of musician Don McLean

Lisa Marchese, Deputy Attorney General, Chief of Criminal Division, Office of the Attorney General