Dr. Bernard Lown, Lewiston High Grad Who Was Awarded Nobel Peace Prize, Dies At 99

Dr. Bernard Lown, a Massachusetts cardiologist who invented the first reliable heart defibrillator and later co-founded an anti-nuclear war group that was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, died Tuesday. He was 99.

The Boston Globe reports the Lithuania-born doctor’s health had been declining from congestive heart failure.

Lown had helped advance cardiac treatment as a professor at Harvard University and a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He’d invented the direct-current defibrillator, or cardioverter.

He was also an outspoken social activist, founding Physicians for Social Responsibility and later co-founding International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, the latter of which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1985.

Lown moved with his family to Lewiston when he was 13, and graduated from Lewiston High School. In recognition of his time in Maine, and his Nobel Prize, a bridge between Lewiston and Auburn is named the Bernard Lown Peace Bridge.