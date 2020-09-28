Dr. Nirav Shah: Maine CDC Director Addresses Spread of Covid-19 & Answers Your Questions

Although Maine is still doing well in terms of Covid-19 cases relative to other states, recent case numbers are on the upswing. We'll hear from Maine CDC director Nirav Shah about the recent surge of cases in York County and how the state is dealing with the pandemic, including contact tracing, enforcement of guidelines, increased testing and more. We'll also discuss how Dr. Shah is planning to stem the spread of the virus through the months ahead. And, as always, he'll take listener questions about the coronavirus and its effects on Mainers.

Guest: Nirav Shah, director, Maine CDC