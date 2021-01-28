Dr. Shah: Double Masking Is 'Something You Can Do'

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci this week endorsed wearing two masks instead of one as a way to help prevent transmission of the new coronavirus.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah agrees that doubling up could provide an extra measure of protection, though it’s unclear how much.

“Wearing two masks is something you can do. It’s not difficult to do. All I would ask is that if you’re doing so, make sure the two masks aren’t interfering with each other, and make sure you have a tight seal around your nose and mouth,” he says.

Shah discourages the general public from wearing medical-grade N95 masks, in order to ensure an adequate supply for health care workers.