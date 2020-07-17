Drug Overdose Deaths On The Rise In Maine

Drug deaths in Maine are increasing in 2020, according to a report from the state Attorney General's office.

One-hundred twenty-seven people died from drug overdoses in the first quarter of the year. That is 23 percent higher than the last quarter of 2019.

Opioids were implicated in most of the fatalities. Preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2020 show the upward trend in deaths continuing.

The report says the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, including social isolation and economic difficulty, is likely contributing to the increase.