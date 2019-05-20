Ellsworth Hospital Will Hold Public Forum On Vaccines And Offer Free Vaccinations

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth is holding a public forum on vaccines Tuesday evening.

Pediatrician Dr. Sheena Whittaker says the hospital wants to ensure that as many children as possible are protected as outbreaks of preventable diseases are increasing.

"We are seeing many more pertussis cases than we ever have in the past," says Whittaker. "We have not yet seen measles, or tetanus, polio, but we do not want to see those diseases."

Hancock County has the second lowest immunization rate in the state for Kindergarten students. Free vaccinations will be offered at Tuesday's forum, which begins at 5:30 p.m.