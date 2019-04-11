Entrepreneurship in Maine: We Discuss the Resources and Challenges for Start-Ups in Maine

According to a 2014 U.S. Census Bureau report, "entrepreneurship is so prevalent in Maine that companies with fewer than 500 employees made up three-fifths of the state's private workforce in 2014.” We learn about how entrepreneurs get their start in Maine, what resources and programs have successfully launched new businesses, and how the spirit of entrepreneurship shows up in different parts of our state.

Guests: Tom Rainey, Executive Director, Maine Center for Entrepreneurial Development

Jennifer Sporzynski, Senior Vice President, Business and Workforce Development, Coastal Enterprises Inc.

Brien Walton, Director of the Center for Family Business, Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship, Husson University’s Center for Family Business

Calling- in: Kyle Poissonnier, owner of Katalyst and founder of Elykssor Clothing, graduate of Husson University

Nancy Strojny, Chapter Chair, SCORE

Darrin Coffin, CEO & Chairman, Indian Township Enterprises