Ethics & Vaccines: The Values of Society Are Reflected in Vaccine Development & Distribution

As the majority of Americans wait for their turn to get their Covid-19 vaccine, questions abound over what justifies one group to take priority over another. We discuss the ethical questions that arise in how vaccines are allocated and developed—and what these questions say about the moral values of our society. 

Panelists:  Jessica Miller, clinical ethicist; professor of philosophy, University of Maine 
Dr. James Jarvis, physician leader for incident command, Northern Light Health

VIP Callers: Bjørn Hofmannm, professor, Norwegian University of Science and Technology; specializing in philosophy of medicine
Erika Ziller, chair of Public Health, specializing in rural health, University of Southern Maine

Cliff Guthrie, faculty, Husson University; teaches and writes in the field of ethics, philosophy and religion

 

