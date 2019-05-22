Events and Communications Coordinator

Location: Lewiston, Maine

Maine Public is seeking a full-time Events and Communications Coordinator to join our growing Advancement team in Lewiston, Maine. In support of philanthropic giving, the Events and Communications Coordinator assists with stewarding donors, organizing events, and coordinating correspondence and marketing. Job functions include identifying and cultivating new and current donors, supporting fundraising activities, initiating and implementing events for donors, writing and managing Maine Public’s advancement newsletters, emails and other communications, and content synthesis for grant proposals. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate dependability and a love of public broadcasting.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Two years of experience in non-profit fundraising field, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Excellent written and verbal communications skills, organization, attention to detail, and accuracy are required. A valid driver’s license and regular travel to all Maine Public locations will be required. Bachelor’s degree preferred, two years of experience in the marketing and communication field strongly desired. Ability to navigate and administer multiple social media portals, and grant writing experience preferred.



Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.



Apply for this position online:

applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp by Sunday, June 23, 2019.



Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.



Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.



— Equal Opportunity Employer —