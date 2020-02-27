Fat Bikes And Winter Cycling

You’ve probably seen them – mountain bikes with enormous tires.
Now skiing areas are making room for fat bikes, some communities are developing trails for them and there are even winter fat bike races.
We’ll learn about this relatively new form of outdoor recreation as well as other ways to keep cycling throughout the winter season. We’ll also discuss the growing popularity of e-bikes and bike safety issues in the news.
Brian Bechard/Maine Public
Guests
- Brian Danz, professional mechanic and educator with Portland Gear Hub
- Jim Tasse, Assistant Director and Advocacy Director at the Bicycle Coalition of Maine