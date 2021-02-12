Feb. 12, 2021: Angus King, Susan Collins On Trump's 2nd Impeachment

Maine's Political Pulse, Feb. 12, 2021

This week on Maine's Political Pulse: The latest on impeachment from Maine's two U.S. senators. Also, Secretary Of State Shenna Bellows begins fulfilling her promise for election law changes, and a bid for racial impact statements on bills hits a snag.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.