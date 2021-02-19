Feb. 19, 2021: Susan Collins Strikes Back In GOP Censure Effort

Maine's Political Pulse, Feb. 19, 2021

This week on Maine's Political Pulse: Republican Sen. Susan Collins defends her vote to convict former President Donald Trump as members of her party call for censure. We'll break down the dispute and why it's unique.

