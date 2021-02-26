Feb. 26, 2021: What Maine Stands To Get In Pandemic Relief Funds

Maine's Political Pulse, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

This week on Maine’s Political Pulse:

— As Democrats in Congress push through a massive pandemic relief proposal, prospects are brightening for a major slug of federal money coming to Maine state government and towns. We’ll discuss how the money might be used to settle a stalemate in the Legislature.

— Also, Republican Sen. Susan Collins will no longer cosponsor the Equality Act.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.