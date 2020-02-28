Feb 28: This Super Tuesday, Maine's First Presidential Primary In 20 Years + The Vaccine Referendum

Maine's Political Pulse, Feb. 28, 2020

This coming week, voters head to the polls for Super Tuesday and Maine's first presidential primary in 20 years. And there will be something else to draw people to the polls: voters will be asked whether the state should scrap a new law that ends religious and philosophical exemptions for childhood vaccinations.

Maine Public’s Irwin Gratz, Steve Mistler and Mal Leary discuss that referendum and potential complications surrounding Ballot question language.

They will also take a look at how candidates are doing at the moment and discuss how the shift from a caucus system may affect the primary vote.

Mainers can vote Tuesday on the vaccination referendum and in the presidential primary, if eligible. Maine Public will have coverage of all the primary results, and the Pulse will be back next Friday with more analysis.

Maine's Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Caitlin Troutman is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.