Federal Appeals Court Halts Construction Of CMP Power Line

A federal appeals court is halting Central Maine Power's plan to start clearing a path through Maine's western woods for its controversial power line project. The decision comes the same day as the company won the last major permit for the project.

A lower court judge last month declined to bar construction while he considered a challenge by three conservation groups to a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. But now, a federal appeals court is granting a temporary injunction to give the groups time to argue for the longer stay.

Sue Ely, a lawyer at the Natural Resources Council of Maine, says CMP was poised to start clearing trees as early as Friday, but now will have to wait at least 25 days while the question of an even longer injunction is argued at the appeals court.

"This is a rare remedy that they give out. In our minds, we see this as a really positive sign," Ely says.

The project would bring electricity from Canadian hydrodams into the regional grid, to serve Massachusetts customers. Earlier today, CMP was celebrating the issuance of another needed federal approval, called a Presidential Permit.

A company official says that in light of the injunction, it will focus, for now, on sections of the project that do not require clearing new corridor.