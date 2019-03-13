Fiber Optic: The Power and Potential of Fiber Optics To Transform Communities

Author Susan Crawford's new book describes how fiber optic connections will enable us to send unlimited amounts of data, leading to radical advances in what we can do in health care, education, agriculture and daily communications. She explains how giant corporations in the United State have held back the infrastructure improvements necessary for the country to move forward, and she describes how a few cities and towns are fighting to bring the fiber optic revolution to their communities.

Guests: Susan Crawford is the John A. Reilly Clinical Professor at Harvard Law School and author of Fiber: The Coming Tech Revolution and Why America Might Miss it

Senator Angus King - calling in

OTELCO - calling in