Fire, Explosion At Hotel Injures 2 Firefighters, 8 Guests

LEBANON, N.H. - Officials say an explosion and a fire at a hotel in New Hampshire sent two firefighters and eight guests to the hospital.

None of the injuries suffered was life-threatening.

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal's office says the explosion happened in the early morning hours Tuesday at the Element Hotel in Lebanon, just after crews responding to a fire alarm entered the building.

Officials are still investigating the cause, but they do not believe it was criminal in nature. The hotel is part of the Marriott chain and suffered significant damage. It will be closed for the foreseeable future.