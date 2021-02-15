"First Principles" by Thomas E. Ricks

For this President's Day, we listen back to our earlier conversation on 12/9/20 with author and jouranlist Tom Ricks about his book First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country.

Panelist: Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008 and was on the staff of the Wall Street Journal for 17 years before that. He reported on American military operations in Somalia, Haiti, Korea, Bosnia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Kuwait, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iraq. A member of two Pulitzer Prize-winning teams, he is also the author of several books, including The Generals, The Gamble, Churchill & Orwell, and the number-one New York Times bestseller Fiasco, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. He wrote First Principles while a visiting fellow in history at Bowdoin College.