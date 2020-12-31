First-Time Unemployment Claims Dip In Maine

Jobless claims for first-time unemployment benefits fell a bit last week from 2,950 to about 2,700.

About 1,800 Mainers filed for federal pandemic unemployment assistance — a program implemented this year to assist those not eligible for regular benefits, such as freelancers and contractors.

With a new pandemic aid bill signed recently, another round of pandemic unemployment aid is on the way. Maine Department of Labor officials are recommending that recipients continue to file weekly claims as before, but warn that there may be a delay as the new round of benefits are administered.

Since March, the state has paid out a record $1.7 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits.