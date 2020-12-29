Fish Passage: Populations of Sea-Run Fish Gain Access to Maine Waters Through Conservation Work

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date December 8, 2020); no calls will be taken.

The removal of the Edwards Dam from the Kennebec River — and the Great Works and Veazie Dams from the Penobscot — made national news and ushered in a new era for Maine's sea run fish. But the work is far from over. We'll discuss projects to remove dams, create fish passages and reconstruct culverts all over the state, and what these projects mean for the health of our rivers and streams. This program ties in with the publication of a new book this month about the Penobscot River restoration project.

Listen to the full program here

Guests

Molly Payne Wynne, freshwater program director, The Nature Conservancy

Pete Didisheim, advocacy director, Natural Resources Council of Maine

John Banks, director, Department of Natural Resources, Penobscot Nation

Eileen Bader Hall, watershed restoration specialist, The Nature Conservancy

Landis Hudson, executive director, Maine Rivers