Florence + the Machine Sings A Lullaby For 'Game Of Thrones'

Look, some of us aren't caught up with Game of Thrones. So, for the love of Bran Stark's emotionless far-away stare into the void of time, if you don't want any spoilers, there are a few plot bombs in this lyric video for "Jenny of Oldstones," a song adapted from the books by Florence + the Machine that played during the end credits of last night's episode. A humble suggestion for those who, against the internet's will, try to avoid spoilers: Open another tab with that article you've been meaning to read for a week now and listen to Florence Welch sing a stirring lullaby, then immediately queue up her fantastic Tiny Desk Concert.



