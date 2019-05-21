Folk Trio Lula Wiles On Fiddle Camp, Political Turmoil, Their New Album And More

Lula Wiles

The members of the folk trio Lula Wiles met at fiddle camp in Maine, and later came together while attending Boston’s Berklee College of Music. NPR has credited the trio, who are all in their twenties, with giving folk music a "new reputation.”

Isa Burke, Eleanor Buckland and Mali Obomsawin are on tour to promote their new album- What Will We Do. The group performed selections from the album and several other cuts on Maine Calling with Jennifer Rooks. Lula Wiles will appear next month in Brownfield and Bar Harbor.