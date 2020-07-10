Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage Declares Residency In Maine

EDGECOMB, Maine - Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who moved to Florida to enjoy warm weather and lower taxes after leaving office, has reestablished residency in Maine.

LePage posted a photo Thursday on Facebook showing that he'd replaced the Florida plates on his car with Maine license plates.

The 71-year-old wrote that he was "so glad to be officially back home here in Maine."

LePage, who served two terms, recently blasted Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' economic reopening plan and said he'll "challenge Janet Mills or the Democratic Party in 2022."