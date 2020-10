A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly tampering with pizza dough in a Saco supermarket.

Police in Dover, New Hampshire last night arrested Nicholas Mitchell. Saco police say Mitchell is a former employee of a Scarborough facility that makes the pizza dough sold under the Portland Pie brand.

Authorities say there have been reports of tampering at other Hannaford stores. The company has now issued a recall for all of its Portland Pie branded pizza dough sold since Aug. 1.