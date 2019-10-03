Four More Vaping-Related Lung Illnesses Reported In Maine

By 23 minutes ago

Four new lung illnesses related to e-cigarette use have been reported in Maine, according to the state Center for Disease Control (CDC). That brings the total number of cases in Maine to five.

A woman exhales a puff of vapor from a Juul pen in Vancouver, Wash.
Credit Craig Mitchelldyer / ap

The CDC says the cases range from southern Maine to Aroostook County and involve one youth and four adults.

Most of the patients reported using e-cigarettes that contained THC, the active ingredient in cannabis. But others reported using just nicotine, or a combination of the two.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has directed the Maine CDC and the Attorney General's office to pursue increased compliance checks on retailers to prevent e-cigarette sales to children.

Maine Public

