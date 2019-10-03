Four More Vaping-Related Lung Illnesses Reported In Maine

Four new lung illnesses related to e-cigarette use have been reported in Maine, according to the state Center for Disease Control (CDC). That brings the total number of cases in Maine to five.

The CDC says the cases range from southern Maine to Aroostook County and involve one youth and four adults.

Most of the patients reported using e-cigarettes that contained THC, the active ingredient in cannabis. But others reported using just nicotine, or a combination of the two.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has directed the Maine CDC and the Attorney General's office to pursue increased compliance checks on retailers to prevent e-cigarette sales to children.