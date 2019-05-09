Fox Killed After Attacking Woman In Bowdoinham

BOWDOINHAM, Maine - Officials say a fox bit a woman outside her home in Bowdoinham, Maine, then chased a neighbor's dogs before running into the neighbor's house, where it was killed.

Sagadahoc Chief Deputy Brett Strout said the neighbor managed to pin the fox to the floor while his son killed it with a shovel on Tuesday.



The Bangor Daily News reports that seven animals in Sagadahoc County have tested positive for rabies since February. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said four of them were in the city of Bath, and one each in Bowdoin and Bowdoinham.



Animal Control Officer Cliff Daigle said the dead fox in Tuesday's incident had porcupine quills embedded in it. The fox is being tested for rabies at the state Health and Environmental Testing lab.

