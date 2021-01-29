Franklin County Turns 'Yellow' In Maine's COVID-19 Risk System

Androscoggin, Oxford and York counties remain a cautionary yellow in the Mills administration’s color-coded health advisory system. They are now joined in that status by Franklin County.

Cumberland County has now been designated green, along with all other counties in the state.

The system, which is designed to help inform schools of risk during the pandemic, uses a traffic-style color system of green, yellow and red. A “yellow” designation indicates moderately increased risk.

State health officials recommend that schools in yellow counties consider additional precautions, such as limiting numbers of people inside school buildings, as well as suspending extracurricular or co-curricular activities, including competitions between schools.

Recently, the Maine Principals’ Association announced that schools in yellow counties would be allowed to continue holding practice sessions for team sports, and that the decision whether to do so would be left up to each district.