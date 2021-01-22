Freelance Program Coordinator – Maine Public News Connect

Location: Remote

Maine Public is launching Maine Public News Connect in the spring of 2021! This new project will share Maine Public News articles and features with communities across Maine over multiple languages.

We are seeking a Program Coordinator to work 30 hours per week on a 6-month temporary contract basis. The role will require managing the work flow each week between the Maine Public News team, a team of 4 freelance translators, and Maine Public's Visual Production Team, and coordinating the "airing" of 4 translated news pods each week over social media and online. Payment for services is $25 per hour not to exceed 30 hours each week. Audio/visual experience and proficiency in multiple languages preferred including an interest in news and information.

REQUIREMENTS:

Attention to detail and accuracy, able to meet firm deadlines.

Excellent communication skills.

Previous experience coordinating detailed projects.

Must be proficient with Microsoft Office.

Must be available Monday through Friday during regular business hours, but some work can be done in the evenings.

Apply for this position with a cover letter and resume online: applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp by February 21, 2021.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public's services every day.