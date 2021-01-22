Freelance Translators – Maine Public News Connect

Location: Remote

Maine Public is launching Maine Public News Connect in the spring of 2021! This new project will share Maine Public News articles and features with communities across Maine over multiple languages.

We are seeking freelance translators to work 2-4 hours per week on a temporary 6-month contract basis from March 15 – August 28, 2021. Freelancers will translate Maine Public News stories on a weekly basis and will film and record themselves delivering the news. Payment for services is $75/hour not to exceed 4 hours each week. Maine Public will provide audio/video training as needed, relevant translation experience and audio/visual experience preferred.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be fluent (both written and verbal) in English and ONE of the following languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese, or Somali.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, excellent public speaking skills.

Attention to detail and accuracy, able to meet firm deadlines.

Must be proficient with Microsoft Office.

Maine Public News copy will be delivered by email every Wednesday and translated recordings must be submitted by that Friday at noon.

Apply for this position with a cover letter and resume online: applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp by February 21, 2021; upon submission candidates will be contacted with instructions for providing a translation video sample.

