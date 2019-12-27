Freezing Rain Causing Crashes Across The Region

Freezing rain that's moving across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont is sending cars and trucks sliding. On the Maine Turnpike, a jack-knifed tractor-trailer in Gray brought southbound traffic to a standstill.

In Vermont, icy road conditions are being blamed for a series of early morning crashes on U.S. Route 5 Friday that closed the roadway in the town of Coventry.

Speed limits were reduced on both the Maine Turnpike and I-295 because of the slippery conditions.

Eric Schwibs of the National Weather Service said the freezing rain will turn into rain as the day progresses with warmer temperatures.