Freezing Rain, Snow Make For Slick Morning Commute In Maine

A storm that has caused havoc from Texas to the interior of the Northeast is now making itself felt in Maine.

National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Arnott says precipitation that began lightly overnight is beginning to pick up in intensity.

“Along the coast it’s taking the form of freezing rain, and then further north it has taken the form of snow and sleet,” he says. “That’s pretty much going to be the story for much of the morning hours, making for a really slick morning commute.”

Arnott says it now looks like coastal regions will escape any accumulating snow. But he says parts of southern Maine could see ice build up of 1/10 to 2/10ths of an inch. That, he says, could be enough to bring down a few tree limbs and cause some scattered power outages.

To the north, especially toward Aroostook County, there is the potential for as much as a foot of new snow.