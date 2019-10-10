Halloween Silent Film with James Kennerley

Tuesday, October 29 at 7:00 pm

Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Maine Public is a media sponsor of a Halloween Silent Film with James Kennerley, presented by Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ at Portland's Merrill Auditorium, on Tuesday, October 29.

The evening starts with an adult costume parade with the winners chosen by special judges. This is followed by the main event, the showing of "Battleship Potemkin." Considered one of the best films of all time, this terrifying 1925 silent classic presents a dramatized version of the 1905 mutiny that occurred when the crew of the Russian battleship Potemkin rebelled against its officers. Municipal Organist James Kennerley's accompaniment brings the drama (and the terror) to life! The perfect Halloween fright!

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets for the event. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member Discount, visit PortTix online, place the code OrganMP in the promo code box at the top of the event page and click "SUBMIT" BEFORE choosing your seats. Discounted tickets are also available by calling 207—842—0800 or visiting PortTix in person at 20 Myrtle Street in Portland (be sure to mention the OrganMP discount). PortTix is open Noon — 6 pm, Monday — Saturday.

Please contact the PortTix box office at 207—842—0800 if you experience any technical difficulties as discounts cannot be applied retroactively. Internet and phone fees do apply. Offer is not valid in combination with other discounts.

For complete details on the Halloween Silent Film with James Kennerley and the complete Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ season of events, please visitfoko.org.

For directions to the PortTIX box office, please visit info.porttix.com.