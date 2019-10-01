Fryeburg Fair Ready To Dedicate New Livestock Barn

FRYEBURG, Maine - Maine's largest agricultural fair is ready to dedicate a new livestock barn.

The 120-by-240 building that's open for the first time at the Fryeburg Fair is housing 400 sheep and more than 80 cattle during this year's event.
 
The structure, the largest building on the historic fairgrounds, is being formally dedicated Tuesday.
 
It replaces a sheep barn and cattle shed that were destroyed by a fire in the summer of 2018. More than departments responded to the blaze, caused by an electrical malfunction.
 
The Fryeburg Fair began on Sunday and continues through this coming weekend. It's Maine's largest agricultural fair, and it's also the last fair of the season.

Fire The Destroyed Buildings At Fryeburg Fairgrounds Blamed On Electrical Malfunction

By Jul 12, 2018

FRYEBURG, Maine - The Maine Fire Marshal's office says the blaze that destroyed two buildings and damaged several others at a historic fairground was accidental.
 
Fire investigators said Wednesday that the fire at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds was caused by an electrical malfunction inside a sheep barn.
 
The sheep barn was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The fire spread to a nearby cattle shed, and both buildings burned to the ground.
 
No animals or people were injured. Damages are estimated at $500,000.
 