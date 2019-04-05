Funeral Services Set For Tuesday For Maine State Police Detective

Maine State Police have announced funeral services for a detective who was killed while assisting a motorist on Interstate 95.

State police say services for Detective Ben Campbell will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Campbell was at the site of a disabled vehicle Wednesday morning when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had separated from the axle of a logging truck trailer.

He lived in Millinocket and leaves behind his wife and a 6-month-old son.

Campbell was a former baseball star at Westfield State University in Massachusetts.

He holds the record for most hits in a season at the school at 62.