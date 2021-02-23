Funerals During the Pandemic: Challenges in How To Conduct Funerals During Covid Crisis

The way that funerals are being conducted has been altered significantly due to COVID-19. We'll discuss the impacts these changes have had on families and on the funeral industry.
Jim Fernald, funeral director, Brookings-Smith in Bangor; spokesperson, Maine Funeral Directors’ Association
Doug Bibber, vice president, Bibber Memorial Chapel
Tony Antolini, president, Funeral Consumers Alliance of Maine
Rev. Carolyn Lambert, vice president, Maine Council of Churches; pastor, Tory Hill Congregational Church in Buxton; she also works with Bibber Funeral Homes and Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Homes
Imam Ahmed, community services coordinator assistant, Maine Muslim Community Center
Elissa Mardiney, audio producer, graduate of Salt Institute, now based in San Francisco; did an audio project on death & dying while at Salt at MECA
