Maine Calling

Funerals During the Pandemic: Challenges in How To Conduct Funerals During Covid Crisis

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, pallbearers, who were among only 10 allowed mourners, walk the casket for internment at the funeral for Larry Hammond, who died from the coronavirus, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in New Orleans.
Credit Gerald Herbert / Associated Press file

The way that funerals are being conducted has been altered significantly due to COVID-19. We'll discuss the impacts these changes have had on families and on the funeral industry.

Guests

Jim Fernald, funeral director, Brookings-Smith in Bangor; spokesperson, Maine Funeral Directors’ Association

Doug Bibber, vice president, Bibber Memorial Chapel

Tony Antolini, president, Funeral Consumers Alliance of Maine

Rev. Carolyn Lambert, vice president, Maine Council of Churches; pastor, Tory Hill Congregational Church in Buxton; she also works with Bibber Funeral Homes and Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Homes 

Imam Ahmed, community services coordinator assistant, Maine Muslim Community Center

Elissa Mardiney, audio producer, graduate of Salt Institute, now based in San Francisco; did an audio project on death & dying while at Salt at MECA

